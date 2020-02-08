Storm Center Update – Saturday AM November 8

Today will be mostly sunny in the south and partly cloudy in the north – the most sunshine will be during the early part of the day though. A low pressure system will slide from NW to SE across KELOLAND, bringing snowfall with it this weekend. Highs will be in the mid 20s to the low 30s in eastern KELOLAND. 30s to 40s will be found in the central and west. Snowfall chances will increase from west to east starting Saturday afternoon, coming to an end Sunday afternoon.

While most of KELOLAND is looking at a broad swath of an inch or two of snowfall this weekend, we do expect a narrow band of heavy snowfall. For now, it looks like this band will set up along Highway 14 and along the Buffalo Ridge in SW Minnesota. We believe this is the area with the greatest risk of 4” or more of snow. Numerous Winter Storm Warnings, Watches, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the areas that could get the most snow. More info for your county can be found here.

Sunday morning’s snowfall will be accompanied by brisk NW winds, and we will have cooler afternoon temperatures, in the 20s East River to around 30 in the west.

With clouds clearing out late Sunday, Monday morning will likely be cold with the single digits in the east, and heavier snowfall amounts may impact those to be even colder. Monday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny, with highs in the 20s to 30s.

Temps will remain mild on Tuesday, in the upper 20s to low 30s East River – though thicker snow cover on the ground would impact those temperatures.

It looks like another round of snow will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. We are still looking at breezy conditions due to incoming cold air for the rest of the week and weekend.

At this point, the forecast models suggest below normal temperatures Thursday and Friday with projected highs in the teens, in the north, to the 20s in the south. Temperatures are projected to warm a few degrees for the following weekend (Feb 15-16) though.