Storm Center Update – Saturday AM November 30

A Winter Storm Warning is posted for central and NE South Dakota, plus the Black Hills, through Sunday morning. Rapid City and the plains of western South Dakota are in a Blizzard Warning due to the considerable wind driven snowfall we’re expecting. County warning information available here.

Saturday will be cloudy and windy across KELOLAND, with highs in the 30s but many areas in western SD will see cooling or steady temperatures today. SE KELOLAND will have a brisk southeasterly to easterly wind, which should keep precipitation mostly in the form of rain during the day, and rainfall could approach a half inch or more in the warmer air. Rain will change to snow tonight.

The winter storm will continue all day in western, central, and NE KELOLAND, where strong winds are likely to cause significant travel problems, especially in rural and open areas. Blizzard conditions are likely, with significant snowfall accompanying the strong winds.

The winter storm should wind down from west to east on Sunday, so the further east you are in KELOLAND, the longer it will take for this winter storm to end. Strong winds will continue to cause problems even after the snowfall ends, especially in the east. Highs will only be in the upper 20s to low 30s, with a strong north wind continuing to cause blowing snow even as the snowfall winds down from west to east.

Significant snowfall is possible across much of the area this weekend. The weekend snowfall totals are likely to exceed a foot in much of western, central, and portions of NE South Dakota.

Monday will be cold, with single digits to the low teens in the morning above fresh snow cover. Monday afternoon’s highs will only be in the 20s to low 30s East River, despite partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

The rest of the week looks fairly quiet, though the expected thick snow cover will likely keep those areas on the cool side of normal.