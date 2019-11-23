Storm Center Update – Saturday AM November 23

The weekend in KELOLAND is looking great. Today will be mostly sunny. A gentle west to NW breeze will move through the area as temperatures warm above average. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 40s in the east with low to mid 50s in the central and west.

A few clouds will drift in from the northwest tonight so we’ll call it clear to partly cloudy. Overnight temperatures will cool to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday will be even warmer but with partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 50s in the east with the mid to upper 50s in the central and west. Winds will be breezy West River.

A front will move through late Sunday and Monday, which will cool us off a little bit. Our highs will be in the low to mid 40s in the east with the upper 40s in the west. Moisture will be very limited with the frontal passage, so we’ll keep the forecast dry with the exception of some light showers in the west.

A better chance of precipitation comes in on Tuesday, with a light mix of rain or snow across KELOLAND. Highs will only be in the upper 30s. Precipitation amounts will be light, but probably more rain than snow in the SE, and more snow than rain to the north and west. Again, amounts will be very light.

Wednesday looks like our “in-between” day. We’ll call it partly cloudy, with about average highs in the upper 30s. Eastern KELOLAND should remain dry, but some light snow will be possible late in the day in western and central South Dakota.

Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) looks cloudy. It will be breezy, with a rain-snow mix possible. Amounts of snowfall look light, under an inch in KELOLAND, though freezing precipitation is always possible with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 30s to low 40s. Heavier precipitation is much more likely south and east of KELOLAND, so keep an eye on the forecast if you are traveling to other parts of the Midwest.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies for Black Friday, and a passing area of low pressure may produce some showers. Temperatures will be near-normal, in the upper 30s to low 40s.