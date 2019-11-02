Storm Center Update – Saturday AM November 2

Saturday in KELOLAND will have partly to mostly cloudy skies as clouds stream in from the north. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, just a gentle westerly breeze. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, which is still below normal for early November.

Sunday looks like it will be the warmer day of the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 40s but some 50s are possible West River. But a weak front may be able to produce some light rain showers, that would move west to east. So the timing of the light rain would be morning and afternoon for western and central SD while the east wouldn’t see the light rain until late afternoon and evening.

On Monday, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with light snow showers in western and central South Dakota. Highs will be in the low 40s.

There will be an area of low pressure moving through Nebraska on Tuesday, so we’ve sped up our chances of snowfall to Tuesday. It still looks like a fairly weak event for us, perhaps around an inch of snowfall at most. Highs will only be in the 30s East River to the 40s in the west.

Wednesday will be breezy and cool, and there could be some lingering weak snow showers in the morning. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

A cold air mass will be over us Thursday and Friday, which means dry and cool conditions are expected. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s on Thursday, and then warmer on Friday with the upper 30s and breezy in the east, to around 50 in the west.