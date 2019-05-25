Storm Center Update - Saturday AM May 25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BIG PICTURE:

Persistent upper level high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico and upper level low pressure over the west coast will keep the stormy pattern over the central US for a few more days. More rounds of severe weather are expected in the central US south of KELOLAND today through early next week. Looks like our weekend will have dry skies today but tomorrow and tomorrow night, we have to bring back the rain chances.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOCAL FORECAST:

A cold front swung through KELOLAND last night and that means today will be just a touch cooler than yesterday. Highs today will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s underneath a sunny and clear sky with light northwest winds that will slowly shift to the southeast this weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The clear skies will continue into tonight, though the western counties may see some rain and thunder drift in mainly after Midnight. Overnight temperatures will cool to the 40s to low 50s again.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Temperatures will warm slightly tomorrow, as a southerly wind brings in warm air that has been residing to our south these past few days. Expected highs are in the 70s with upper 70s possible in the southeast. Showers and thunderstorms will return for much of KELOLAND during the afternoon and overnight hours Sunday and will linger for most of Monday. With enough heating from the day, some thunderstorms may be severe with large hail or strong winds being the main threats but there is a low tornado and flooding threat. And that severe weather risk lasts into Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A cold front will pass through early Tuesday, keeping things a little cooler before warming up again Wednesday. The remainder of the week will see partly cloudy conditions with highs in the 60s to 70s.

