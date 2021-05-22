Storm Center Update – Saturday AM May 22

Warm and a little humid for central and eastern KELOLAND this weekend. Cooler in western South Dakota with a severe weather risk for tomorrow.

With partly cloudy skies in eastern KELOLAND today, it will be another warm day as highs reach the 80s. But, with thicker clouds and scattered rain developing in northern and central South Dakota it will be slightly cooler with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. It will be much cooler in western South Dakota with highs only in the 60s as clouds hold much of the day with periods of light rain.

Western South Dakota will be watched closely for tomorrow as severe weather will become likely. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe weather in western and central South Dakota for all modes of severe weather.

Storms will develop in western South Dakota during the afternoon and move east through the evening. IF, low level clouds hold in western South Dakota then the severe threat will not be as great. For those in western South Dakota that have sunshine, the severe threat will remain higher.

At the same time, central and eastern KELOLAND will remain warm with highs in the 80s.

It will slowly cool as we go through next week with mostly dry skies.