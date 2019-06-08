Storm Center Update – Saturday AM June 8

BIG PICTURE:

The upper level ridge of high pressure that has controlled our atmosphere the last few days will weaken and be replaced with an upper level trough this weekend. This will bring us thunderstorms today as these upper level winds change from the south to the north. And once the upper level winds switch fully to a north to northwest flow, it looks to stay that way until next weekend. That means we won’t see widespread, hot temperatures like we’ve had the last few days return until next weekend at the earliest.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Strong thunderstorms rolled through western and central KELOLAND late yesterday and last night due to a cold front. And it looks like more strong thunderstorms are expected later today, but they’ll likely be in eastern KELOLAND this time.

As the passing cold front moves into eastern SD later this afternoon, thunderstorms will likely start popping up during the heat of the day. Some of these will be strong to severe with hail and wind being the main threat. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal risk for severe weather in the east.

Highs today will have a wide range due to the cold front. So how warm it will get in your area will be highly dependent on the cold front. As of now, 80s are expected along and ahead of the front, which is most of eastern KELOLAND. Temperatures will be cooler behind the front, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Much cooler air will be in place on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s with leftover morning clouds and rain moving on, leaving behind sunshine in the afternoon. Some pop up showers or thundershowers are possible over the Black Hills during the heat of the day.

It will be much cooler next week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Our best next chance for rain next week will be on Tuesday.

