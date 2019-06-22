Storm Center Update – Saturday AM June 22

BIG PICTURE:

The area of upper level low pressure that has been bringing showers and thunderstorms to KELOLAND the last few days will fully swing through the Midwest this weekend. This means we’ll have to hold on to rain chances in KELOLAND for at least today and tonight but tomorrow it looks like things will begin to transition to a drier pattern. Then next week, we’ll have a ridge of high pressure build over the central US and that means our weather here in KELOLAND will become hot and dry.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Today will be partly cloudy in western South Dakota, while it looks like chances for more rainfall will continue in eastern KELOLAND. New rainfall amounts will be less than a half inch but the southeast may have some spotty areas get a little more. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s with a gentle wind at 5 to 10 mph.

The rain will come to an end west to east tonight, leaving behind dry skies and clouds. Overnight lows will cool to the 40s to lower 50s with a still gentle wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy skies return to KELOLAND tomorrow afternoon, and there is some evidence for isolated afternoon showers around the Black Hills. Sunday highs will reach the upper 60s to 70s.

We’ll keep partly to mostly sunny skies in the forecast for Monday, and temperatures creeping up to near-normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s.

On Tuesday we begin the run of significantly warmer weather I mentioned earlier. We expect temperatures to be above-normal the rest of the week, and into the following weekend. We expect widespread 80s, and some places are likely to reach the 90s. It will be the most persistent run of warm – and mostly dry – weather that we’ve seen in a long time.

