Storm Center Update – Saturday AM June 12

Welcome to the weekend. It will be sunny and hot.

With the sunny skies today, it will warm to the 90s for many locations. Winds will not supply any relief as speeds will average 5-15 mph.

The sun and heat will continue tomorrow with highs in the 90s to near 100. Winds will remain light.

The new work week will bring dry skies and hot temperatures. Expect sustained 90s for highs with an occasional 100-degree day.

We’re keeping the seven-day forecast dry. But with cooler air moving in late in the week and for the weekend, there will be a better chance for scattered rain. There’s even a chance that some of us will fall slightly below average NEXT weekend.