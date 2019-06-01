Storm Center Update - Saturday AM June 1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BIG PICTURE:

Upper level low on the west coast will weaken over the next few days and will slowly be replaced by an upper level high. This means that after this weekend's cooler 70s, 80s will return to KELOLAND next week with an overall dry forecast. There is still some thunderstorm potential but no real big outbreaks or organized storm activity.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Leftover rain will clear out early this morning, so today should have clear to mostly clear skies. Thanks to a gentle northerly breeze, temperatures should drop back to the upper 60s to low 70s. In and around the Black Hills have a chance for some pop up thunderstorms during the heat of the day but they should weaken once the sun goes down.

After a clear to mostly clear night, Sunday will be mostly sunny again and a few degrees warmer, with highs in the mid 70s, with a gentle south wind. And once again, the Black Hills area could see pop up thunderstorms in the heat of the day.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures warmer still, in the upper 70s to lower 80s with afternoon thunderstorms likely.

It looks like Tuesday will be our best chance at showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the low to mid 80s producing the energy. Some of the rain could linger into the early hours of Wednesday, followed by another day with warmer than normal highs in the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures should remain warm, in the low to middle 80s Thursday and Friday of next week. There are hints that we'll cool a little bit for the following weekend.