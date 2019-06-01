Forecast

Storm Center Update - Saturday AM June 1

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 05:05 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 05:16 AM CDT

BIG PICTURE:

Upper level low on the west coast will weaken over the next few days and will slowly be replaced by an upper level high. This means that after this weekend's cooler 70s, 80s will return to KELOLAND next week with an overall dry forecast. There is still some thunderstorm potential but no real big outbreaks or organized storm activity.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Leftover rain will clear out early this morning, so today should have clear to mostly clear skies. Thanks to a gentle northerly breeze, temperatures should drop back to the upper 60s to low 70s. In and around the Black Hills have a chance for some pop up thunderstorms during the heat of the day but they should weaken once the sun goes down.

After a clear to mostly clear night, Sunday will be mostly sunny again and a few degrees warmer, with highs in the mid 70s, with a gentle south wind. And once again, the Black Hills area could see pop up thunderstorms in the heat of the day.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures warmer still, in the upper 70s to lower 80s with afternoon thunderstorms likely.

It looks like Tuesday will be our best chance at showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the low to mid 80s producing the energy. Some of the rain could linger into the early hours of Wednesday, followed by another day with warmer than normal highs in the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures should remain warm, in the low to middle 80s Thursday and Friday of next week. There are hints that we'll cool a little bit for the following weekend.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates