Storm Center Update – Saturday AM July 27

BIG PICTURE:

Cooler air will slide into the midwest and it will bring a cooler start to the next work week. But as we switch out the air masses, showers and thunderstorms are likely this weekend.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Current timing of the storm chances begin in western KELOLAND later this afternoon with central SD seeing their chances for storms late today into tonight. East KELOLAND will hold off on the storm chances until late tonight and tomorrow so expect mostly sunny to partly sunny skies today. Afternoon temps today will be in the 80s to near 90.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect this afternoon for parts of western SD. Due to expected slow moving storms and heavy rain that would cause flash flooding. More watch/warning information here.

Thunderstorms will continue to march eastward tonight. So sestern SD will see clearing skies, central SD will see the bulk of the rain pass through and begin to clear out, while eastern KELOLAND will see the storms approach the area. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70.

Sunday is looking dry for central and most of western SD, some spotty storm development is possible over the Black Hills during the heat of the day. It’s eastern KELOLAND that will have the bulk of the rain and storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

There is some risk for severe weather out of this weekend’s passing thunderstorms. The primary threat is heavy rain but there is a secondary threat for strong, gusty winds.

Monday, behind the front, will be sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, a few degrees below normal.

Tuesday will also be a little cool, with upper 70s East River to the mid 80s West River. We will also have a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be in the mid 80s East River for the second half next week. We will have some chances for showers or thundershowers Thursday and Friday.