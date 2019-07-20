Storm Center Update – Saturday AM July 20

BIG PICTURE:

KELOLAND is in for a cooler weekend with passing showers and thunderstorms today with more rain and thunder possible tomorrow. Next week is looking dry overall with a slight warming trend over the week.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Areas of heavy rainfall will be likely with some isolated strong and severe storms. It will be much cooler today with less humidity thanks to a northerly breeze. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80, which is actually below normal for this time of year.

We’ll start tonight with clearer skies but clouds will build from west to east with some showers or thundershowers West River.

Sunday will have a lingering north breeze which should keep afternoon temperatures on the cool side, in the 70s for most of KELOLAND, however, the Black Hills and parts of western SD might struggle to get out of the 60s! Some showers or thundershowers are possible as some upper level energy swings in from the north.

Next week looks dry overall and slightly cooler, with highs generally in the low to mid 80s for the first half of the week in the east with a little warmer weather expected in the west. It appears chances of rain will be minimal though, there are still a couple chances for some rain. Temperatures look to warm up by the end of the week, and that’s when we’ll start to see those chances of rain or thunderstorms