Storm Center Update – Saturday AM July 13

BIG PICTURE:

KELOLAND is in for a stretch of hot, humid, summer-like weather beginning this weekend.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Early this morning, we have showers and thunderstorms rumbling through the plains of SD. No severe storm warnings have been issued since late Friday but some brief heavy rain and lightning is likely. There is still plenty of energy in the atmosphere so these storms are likely to keep going but should fade out during the morning hours so the afternoon is looking mostly dry and sunny. That being said, there is some evidence for isolated thunderstorm redevelopment during the heat of the day.

The afternoon is also looking hot with temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. And you will feel the humidity as dew points will reach the 60s and 70s. Tonight brings another round of showers and thunderstorms that will move in from the west and will move west to east. Temperatures tonight will be warm, only bottoming out within a few degrees of 70.

If there is any leftover rain Sunday, it should fade out in the morning, leaving the afternoon dry and sunny, except for the northern counties which may see some rain due to expected storms in ND. Sunday’s highs will be warm again, reaching the 90s, upper 90s to low 100s in central SD and the humidity will be high again.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will continue the hot and humid weather with afternoon temps reaching the upper 80s to 90s again. Tuesday brings another chance for thunderstorms.

Wednesday will have lingering showers and thunderstorms, especially in the east but the rest of the week, Thursday and Friday, is looking dry and sunny. Afternoon temps will still be hot, reaching the upper 80s to 90s.