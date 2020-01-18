Storm Center Update – Saturday AM January 18

KELOLAND will have sunny to mostly skies during the afternoon today, but blizzard conditions will be likely. Expected northwest winds of 20-40 mph or higher will pick up the fresh snow and blow it around. It will be a ground blizzard situation, where it is possible to have visibility near zero, but if you look straight up you will see blue sky.

Temperatures won’t warm much with afternoon highs in the single digits East River, and the teens, or even 20s, in the central and west.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but cold. Highs will struggle to get above zero in the east. The central and west will reach the single digits to 20s. Winds will be from the northwest, but speeds will be calmer, at around 10 to 15 mph or less.

Monday will also be cold. Skies will be clear with teens below zero in the morning, and afternoon highs a few degrees either side of zero.

A gradual warming trend will follow for the rest of next week. Highs will end up being near the climate averages for late January. The skies will mostly be dry, though we have a shot at some snowfall by the end of the week.