Storm Center Update – Saturday AM February 29

Early this morning, there is dense fog in parts of KELOLAND. The northeast is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM. You can find the latest county advisory info here.

Saturday in KELOLAND is looking like a warm day. It will be partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon with the coldest highs, the 30s, in the NE where temps will be held back by snow cover. Everywhere else will be much warmer, mainly in the 50s.

A cold front will come through tonight, resulting in increasing clouds and a gusty NW breeze tomorrow. Temperatures will also be cooler, though still above-normal for the first day of March. We should reach the 30s again in the NE, while the low to mid 40s will be found in southern and central KELOLAND. The west will have a chance of light rain and/or light snow showers, and highs in the 30s.

Monday looks partly to mostly sunny. High temps will cool back to near-normal values, in the mid 30s East River. Western South Dakota will get better sunshine, so it will warm into the mid 40s.

Another surge of warmer air starts coming on Tuesday, which will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s East River, and the upper 40s West River. Wednesday will start just as warm, but then a cold front will drop through, and it will be breezy with light snow, perhaps an inch in the north. But that is about the only weathermaker in sight.

We will be mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday as a very warm air mass moves in from the west. By Friday, highs will be in the 40s where there is remaining snow cover, while areas with bare ground should get well into the 50s. And next Saturday looks even warmer.