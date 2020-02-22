Storm Center Update – Saturday AM February 22

Today will be a mostly sunny and warm day. We’re expecting a light southerly breeze that will turn to the west as the day goes on and temperatures will be much warmer than normal. Even with the thicker snow coverage, NE South Dakota should reach the mid 30s, while SE and central KELOLAND will be in the 40s, and the west should reach the 50s.

Clear skies will continue tonight but Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, so afternoon highs will drop back a bit, to the mid 30s to low 40s East River, and the mid 40s in the west.

Clouds will thicken on Monday, and we may have some rain or snow showers on the leading edge of a storm system that will be coming at us from the northwest. Temperatures will start to cool as well, back to the upper 30s across the area – still warmer than normal.

Tuesday looks breezy and snowy as the main part of that system comes through. Forecast models are giving eastern KELOLAND around an inch of snowfall and an inch or two more in western South Dakota. We’re still seeing differences in the intensity of the system, so keep an eye on the forecast as it evolves this weekend. What is more certain is that Tuesday will be breezy and colder, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Some of those snow showers may linger in to early Wednesday, which will be even cooler, with highs in the mid 20s to around 30 degrees.

Thursday still looks like the coldest day of the week, with the teens in the north to the 20s to low 30s in southern KELOLAND.

Temperatures look to bounce back starting on Friday, and warm for next weekend. Currently the long range outlook keeps warmer than normal temperatures in KELOLAND through the first week of March.