Storm Center Update – Saturday AM February 15

Today will be a sunny to mostly sunny day with a westerly breeze that will help keep us warm. Highs will be in the 30s East River to the 40s West River.

We’ll see skies turn mostly cloudy tonight into tomorrow with an easterly breeze. Highs will reach the upper 20s to the 30s East River, to the 40s in the west.

A low pressure system will come through the north central states on Monday and Tuesday. This area of low pressure looks to give the Midwest some snow as well as cooler temperatures. Snowfall continues to look light with most areas getting an inch or less. Highs will drop back to near normal on Monday, and a few degrees cooler on Tuesday.

There is some evidence in the weather computer models that give KELOLAND a second shot of light snow on Wednesday, but very light (a few tenths of an inch). Wednesday will also be the coldest day of the week, with highs only in the teens East River, to the 20s to low 30s in the west.

We begin to warm up with sunny skies for the rest of the week. By Thursday we’ll be in the 30s in the NE to the 40s in the rest of KELOLAND. Temperatures may even reach the 40s East River next weekend.