Storm Center Update – Saturday AM February 1

The weekend still looks great. A passing warm front will bring some pleasantly warm temps to a good portion of KELOLAND. Saturday afternoon skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s East River, around 50 in central South Dakota, and the west should hit the 60s.

Tonight is looking clear to mostly clear with overnight temperatures warm for early February, only dipping into the 30s.

For Sunday, skies will be partly cloudy as a cold front sweeps in from the north. Afternoon highs will reach the 30s and 40s – 30s to lower 40s in the east and north, upper 40s to near 50 in the south and west. Winds will swing to the northwest as the cold front passes but speeds shouldn’t be too bad, at around 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday night into Monday will be the next chance for snow. Western SD and the Black Hills are likely to see the most amount of snow. There’s already a Winter Storm Watch issued for the Black Hills. More information can be found here. Early projections give the higher elevations around 3 to 6 inches, with isolated higher amounts, while the outskirts would see around 1 to 3 inches. The plains of SD have a pretty good chance of getting less than an inch of snow through Monday. Monday will also see the arrival of some very cold air so afternoon temps on Monday will be in the 20s due to the falling temperatures throughout the day.

Temperatures look to moderate a bit in the middle of the week. Highs return to the upper 20s to near 40 around KELOLAND. The rest of the week also looks dry, with the exception of some light snow in western SD late in the week.