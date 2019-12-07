Storm Center Update – Saturday AM December 7

A warm front will finish passing through KELOLAND today and it is bringing a surge of mild, pleasant air. Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and temps will reach the 30s to 40s across KELOLAND.

Clouds will thicken on Sunday as cold air filters in from the north. Most areas will see the daily high before lunch with falling temperatures in the afternoon. So expect afternoon temps in the 20s to lower 30s. Light snow will begin to slide into KELOLAND from the northwest late in the afternoon.

The best chance of snow in our forecast comes late Sunday into early Monday. Snow is likely across most of KELOLAND. It won’t be a wet, heavy snow; rather a lighter, puffier snow. For much of the area it still looks like an “inch or two” type of snowfall – though Aberdeen and northern South Dakota looks like they’ll be in the two to four inch range. We expect winds will be breezy as well, so blowing snow is a possibility. Temperatures will fall through the 20s into the teens due to the cold air.

That will be followed by a shot of very cold air. We expect morning lows Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to be near or below zero. Highs will only be in the single digits in the north to the teens in the south. Temperatures should rebound nicely on Thursday afternoon through the following weekend.