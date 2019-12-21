Storm Center Update – Saturday AM December 21

The weekend is looking free of precip and will be warm for this time of year. Today, we expect above average highs under partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures should reach the 30s in the northeast, the 40s in the central and southeast, and the west should reach the 50s.

Sunday looks warm as well, though we will probably have more cloud cover, especially in the morning. With partly to mostly cloudy skies for most of KELOLAND, temperatures will hit the 30s in the northeast while the 40s return in the southeast and central areas, and western KELOLAND looks to top out in the 50s again.

A series of fronts will come through beginning Monday, along with thicker clouds but no precipitation. Temperatures will still be above average despite the mostly cloudy skies.

Christmas Day still looks cloudy, with a chance of light snow across the region. Amounts are still looking light, under 1 inch, for those who see the snow. High temperatures on Wednesday look to be near average, in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The light snowfall may continue into Thursday morning before clouds start to break up. High temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 20s to low 30s, which is just slightly above average for late December.

We expect to begin warming on Friday into the weekend. In fact, it looks like temperatures will remain above average through New Year’s Eve.