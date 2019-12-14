Storm Center Update – Saturday AM December 14

Saturday in KELOLAND will be a partly cloudy to cloudy and cold day. The actual daily high most likely already happened for many in KELOLAND due to colder air sliding into the Midwest, so we’re forecasting afternoon temperatures to be in the single digits in the north, with the teens in the south. Light snow is possible in western and southwest western South Dakota.

Sunday morning will be cold, near or below-zero in most locations. Afternoon highs will rebound to the single digits to teens in the NE, the teens in the SE, and the 20s in central and western South Dakota.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny – but still colder than normal. Highs will be in the teens in the north and mid 20s in the south. Rapid City will warm into the 30s. Wednesday looks to be sharply warmer – the warmest day of the week – with the mid 20s in the north, the upper 30s in the south, and well into the 40s for Rapid City.

The second half of next week also looks warmer than normal, and the long range outlook is similar. Right now, we expect temperatures to be near- or above normal for most of KELOLAND through Christmas Day. The outlook also looks free of any organized snowfall through Christmas.