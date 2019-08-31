Storm Center Update – Saturday AM August 31

BIG PICTURE:

Averaged west to northwest flow in the upper atmosphere will remain over KELOLAND for the next several days. This flow will keep afternoon temps, generally, below average but we will have a short-lived warm up this weekend. A passing upper level low pressure will bring showers and thunderstorms early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Early morning rain will continue to track east to southeast today, exiting through southeast and east KELOLAND later today. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected for a good chunk of the area, it’s west SD that will see sunnier skies this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to 70s.

Low level moisture and fog is possible overnight tonight once the leftover showers fade out this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to low 60s

Sunday is looking sunny, once the morning fog fades out, with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 70s to 80s.

Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be strong to severe with the going forecast putting the greatest risk in the northeast. Afternoon temperatures will be a little warmer as well, reaching the low to mid 80s in the east with mid 80s to near 90 in the central and west.

The rain chances linger into Tuesday for parts of KELOLAND. We’ll also see afternoon temperatures cool back down to the 70s to lower 80s for the rest of the week.