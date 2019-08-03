Storm Center Update – Saturday AM August 3

BIG PICTURE:

Upper level high pressure will continue to build over the weekend so we should see warmer weather over the next couple of days. But cooler weather returns late next week as the high weakens and a trough over the Hudson bay pushes cooler weather into the upper Midwest. And while the 7-day forecast has a few chances for rain, it’s not looking like a lot of heavy widespread rain.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Early this morning, SE SD has some showers and associated gusty winds. These showers will likely continue this morning but should fade out by the afternoon. These are not expected to be severe but isolated heavy rain is likely. Radar available here.

The rest of Saturday in KELOLAND is looking like a pleasant day, with mostly sunny skies and a light SE breeze. Temperatures will warm to the 70s to low 80s in the east with widespread 80s expected in central and west KELOLAND. In and around the Black Hills may see some spotty thunderstorms develop during the heat of the day but they’ll weaken once the sun goes down. Some of those storm cells may end up being strong to severe.

Continued mostly clear to clear skies are expected tonight, save for the leftover thundershowers in the west, as temps cool to the 60s again. Some patchy fog is possible in parts of central and northeast SD.

Tomorrow is also looking good with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures. A light south breeze will work with the sunshine to make afternoon temps warm to the 80s to near 90.

A cold front will swing through late Sunday into Monday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the west during the afternoon, with late day and night time storms to central and northeast KELOLAND. The southeast would see the storms late Sunday night into Monday. And once again, some of those storm cells may be strong to severe.

We will see cooler weather move in next week. We have chances of rainfall both Monday and Tuesday, followed by diminishing chances in the middle of the week as temperatures cool. Highs will be near-normal in the mid 80s in the east to the upper 80s in the west on Monday and Tuesday.

Then the second half of the week we’ll probably see temperatures dropping back below normal, in the upper 70s to low 80s. And it looks like the cooler than normal temperatures will remain through the second weekend of August as well.