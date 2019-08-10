Storm Center Update – Saturday AM August 10

BIG PICTURE:

There is an area of upper level high pressure to our south over Texas and an area of upper level low pressure to our north over the Hudson Bay. And sandwiched in between is KELOLAND and the rest of the Midwest. So while the overall, averaged upper level wind pattern over KELOLAND leans to the upper level high, which would bring warm and sunny weather, we’ll have small, ridge-riding low pressures at the surface that will bring more thunderstorms. A big challenge of this forecast is timing out those rounds of storms over the coming days.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Morning rain in east KELOLAND will exit by the lunch hour so the afternoon should bring decreasing clouds. Central and west SD is looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Western South Dakota is looking at another round of storms, some severe, to pop up during the heat of the day and chances last into tonight. Today’s highs will be in the 70s to mid 80s.

Storm chances linger into the overnight for western SD while central and east KELOLAND looks to stay dry. Some fog is possible in the east. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 60s.

Sunday will see highs in the lower 80s with another round of passing showers and thunderstorms that will begin in the west in the afternoon, lasting into Sunday night as they move west to east.

Thunderstorms chances last into Monday for central and east KELOLAND while the west is looking at dry skies. Afternoon temps on Monday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Next week continues the highs in the 70s to 80s with more rain in the forecast around the middle of the week.