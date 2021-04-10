Storm Center Update- Saturday AM, April 10th

Rain continue to track to our south and east this morning. This is the same system that moved across western KELOLAND yesterday. We expect mainly dry weather this weekend.

We could still use a lot of rain or snow in the far northcentral and northwest. These numbers now reflect the full impact of the weekly rain totals. The Sioux Falls area is now over 200% of normal moisture the past 30 days. We’ll continue to watch these numbers change in the days ahead.

The weather this weekend looks pleasant today, but stronger winds will develop in the Black Hills region tonight. You can see an area of low pressure organizing to our north into early next week. This should develop some snow snow for North Dakota, an area that has been very dry the past several weeks. We’ll see much cooler weather to follow.

The wind forecast looks good today, but you can clearly see strong winds coming back to Rapid City after midnight. The wind will expand on Sunday and may even gust higher from the northwest by Monday.

Temperatures will be turning cooler into next week as below normal temperatures will be widespread for several days.

There could be several inches of snow by the end of the 7 day forecast across much of Wyoming, Colorado, and parts of Nebraska and South Dakota. We’ll continue to watch the pattern.

Enjoy the pleasant weather today across KELOLAND with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tonight will be cool with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Notice the big jump in the wind forecast for Rapid City.

Tomorrow will be mild again in the southeast, but those stronger NW winds will overspread many areas during the afternoon.

Get used to the cooler weather. Temperatures will stay in the 40s for highs for a few days, but the forecast looks mainly dry for now in the Sioux Falls area.