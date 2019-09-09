Storm Center Update – Monday PM September 9

BIG PICTURE:

An upper level trough of low pressure has settled over the west coast. This means KELOLAND, and the Midwest, is in for several rounds of rain over the coming days.

FORECAST DETAILS:

A warm front has been moving in from the south today and it’s brought some very warm 80s to a good portion of southwest and south-central KELOLAND. This warm front may also be the trigger for some thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. If we do see any thunderstorms, they should begin to fade out once the sun goes down so the overnight is looking clear with lows in the 50s.

Tuesday will have another round of rain and storms from the southwest so we are expecting more rain Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. Highs will be in the 70s for most of KELOLAND but lower 80s could be found in the southeast.

Rain chances linger into Wednesday and Thursday as the upper level trough passes over the Midwest. Additional rainfall from Tuesday through Thursday will be about one to three inches with locally higher amounts up to four. But once we get through Thursday, mostly sunny skies return to KELOLAND by the weekend with afternoon temps in the 70s.