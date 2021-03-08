Storm Center Update – Monday PM March 8

It’s been a warm and windy afternoon in KELOLAND as temperatures are in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Southerly winds have been helping with the warm air as gusts have been in the 30 to 40 mph range in central KELOLAND.

The winds will stay relatively strong tonight and we’ll have partly cloudy skies. Those two things combined will keep our temperatures close to or above our average highs! Expect lows in the 40s.

The mild air will continue for tomorrow. In fact, it will be a record setting day for some in KELOLAND. The forecast highs of 60s and 70s in eastern KELOLAND may be warm enough to set records!

But it will be back to reality by Wednesday. Colder air will return (40s) and we’ll have a chance for much needed moisture. Expect rain showers in eastern KELOLAND and snow in western South Dakota.

In fact, Winter Storm Watches are in effect for the southwestern corner of South Dakota. The watch is in effect for Tuesday night and Wednesday. This will be a spot where 6 inches or more of snow will fall.

The cooler air will last through the weekend as highs remain in the 40s. There’s another round of moisture possible late Sunday into Monday. Oh, and don’t forget to change your clocks ahead one hour on Sunday!