Storm Center Update – Monday PM January 13

Cloudy skies have been parked over eastern and southeastern KELOLAND today. Some light snow flurries and freezing rain have also been squeezed out of those clouds this afternoon as well. Sunnier skies have been found elsewhere. Temperatures today have reached the 20s to 30s, a nice improvement from the cold weekend.

A cold front will pass through KELOLAND tonight which should bring colder temps for a couple of days. We’ll hold on to the cloud cover over the east and southeast tonight and we can’t rule out those light snow flurries as well. Other areas of KELOLAND will see partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will cool to the single digits for most of the area.

Tuesday will see the cold front complete its pass through KELOLAND so it will be a colder day. Wednesday and Thursday will be cold days as well. Afternoon highs will be in the single digits to teens on Tuesday. Wednesday will still be cold for most with afternoon highs in the single digits to teens but the cold air will begin to weaken its grip on the Midwest. Thursday we could actually see increasing temps through the day and into Thursday night as the cold, arctic air exits KELOLAND.

In addition to the colder weather, we also have some snow chances in KELOLAND. After Tuesday’s light snow exits in the morning, another round is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Those are expected to be light snow events. However, a 3rd round of snow is possible on Friday and it is looking a little more significant, especially for those in eastern KELOLAND. But as of now, central and west KELOLAND still have pretty good odds of seeing less than 2 total inches of snow through the next 7 days.