Storm Center Update – Monday PM February 10

Passing clouds are in the forecast tonight around KELOLAND and we could see some light snow flurries out of those clouds as well. Overnight lows will be in the teens.

Tuesday is looking like it will play out to be a pleasant day. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with above average afternoon highs in the upper 20s to 30s in the east, upper 30s to 40s for the central and west.

Wednesday will be a transition day due to arctic air coming in from the north. As the cold air invades, there is a chance for light snow. Wednesday’s highs will be the 20s to 30s with a strong wind.

Thursday and Friday morning will be very cold. Nighttime lows are projected to be in the single digits and teens below zero in eastern KELOLAND with single digit lows above zero in the west. Afternoon highs will be in the single digits and teens on Thursday but 20s, 30s, and 40s return on Friday.

The weekend looks warmer with highs rebounding to the 20s to 30s.

