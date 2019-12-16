Storm Center Update – Monday PM December 16

Thicker clouds will be found over southeast KELOLAND tonight while clearer skies will be found elsewhere. Overnight temperatures will cool to the single digits in the north, teens elsewhere.

Tuesday is looking like a nice day with afternoon temps warming to the 20s to lower 30s for most of the area, which is about average for mid December. The exception will be western SD, where they could reach near 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 20s to 30s in central and east KELOLAND. But western SD will be very warm, with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees!

Afternoon highs will remain at or above the climate average Thursday into the weekend. Average highs now are in the 20s to lower 30s and we are going with highs in the 30s and 40s for most of the area. The exceptions are in the northeast, where they will be a little cooler, and in the west, where they will be a little warmer. Temperatures look to cool back down, thus feeling more like winter, next week.

As far as moisture chances go, we are looking very dry in the extended outlook. The next chance for any organized moisture looks to happen around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Models are hinting at snow passing through KELOLAND but as of now, models are averaging light snowfall amounts.