Storm Center Update- Monday AM, September 9th

Good Morning! We have a very active week of weather in the forecast. Thunderstorms are developing this morning in central and eastern KELOLAND and some of them could turn severe this afternoon, especially in southern MN and northern IA. We’ll monitor the short-term trends today in the Storm Center.

A closer look at FutureScan shows the swath of rain moving east the next few hours. The weather should clear this evening and overnight, but storms will redevelop late tomorrow in western SD and move east tomorrow night. Severe weather is possible with that group of storms.

We’ll see a wide range of temperatures today, with upper 60s in the northeast and 80s in the south and west.

Tonight looks quiet with just a few passing clouds and lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

Tomorrow looks nice during the day, but storms in the evening will keep us busy.

The risk map for severe weather tomorrow looks like this, with the highest chances initially in Nebraska.

The risk area will slide north into Wednesday.

Big rain is back for much of KELOLAND. We could surpass 2″ of rain in many areas this week.

Cooler weather is expected by Friday and the weekend looks very pleasant!