Storm Center Update- Monday AM, September 7th

Good Morning! The coldest air in several months is headed toward the northern plains over the next 24 to 48 hours. This will be quite a shock to many of us after such warm weather this weekend.

A winter storm warning has been issued for much of the Black Hills where over 6″ in possible, especially above 5000 feet. Most of this snow will cling to trees and power lines.

The latest forecast is supporting this idea of heavy snow. Even Rapid City could get a coating of slush by the morning.

The chances of 6″ look high in those higher elevation areas as shown on the map below.

Futurecast brings rain chances from north to south today. Sioux Falls will see the best chances of rain starting tonight. Hourly temperatures are much colder to say the least. We’ll see records tomorrow for the coldest high temperatures measured in the Sioux Falls area for September 8th. We also think frost could be a problem for Aberdeen by Wednesday morning. There will be more about that story later today.

Rain will be welcome for the drought areas. Sioux Falls could get over .50″ of rain, so there is some good news with this pattern change.

Highs are cool today, mainly in the 50s. A few 60s are still expected in the south.

Tonight looks very cool with the snow in the Black Hills. Expect 26 in Custer overnight. Upper 30s and lower 40s will be common.

Clouds and showers will limit temperatures tomorrow, especially in Rapid City.

It will take a few days to warm back to near normal. 30s are possible in the Sioux Falls area by Thursday morning, depending on the cloud forecast. We also see another chance of showers by Friday, followed by 70s this weekend.