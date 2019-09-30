Storm Center Update- Monday AM, September 30th

Good Morning! A big change in the weather is developing today across KELOLAND as summer exits and fall arrives in full force this week. We have 1 more summer-like day in the southeast with highs in the 80s expected. However, 40s and 50s are likely for the west and northwest.

FutureScan shows rain across western KELOLAND this morning. The main cold front will move east, but rain will not increase until late for the southeast. Showers and thunderstorms will rumble in the southeast, but severe weather is not expected overnight.

You can see the marginal risk zone of severe weather later today still includes the southeast, but we are not overly concerned due to the strong cap on the atmosphere.

Tonight will trend much cooler with north winds and lows dropping into the 30s across the west. Even a little snow is possible in the far west.

Tomorrow will be much cooler with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s with the rain.

The jet stream features a much cooler look much of the week. We won’t get above normal for temperatures for quite some time.

Rain chances may also return to KELOLAND late Friday into Saturday.