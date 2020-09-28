Storm Center Update- Monday AM, September 28th

Good Morning! Windy weather continues today in KELOLAND, but dry weather will continue for most. We saw showers yesterday and even picked measurable rainfall in a few spots.

We picked up .23″ of rain yesterday in Aberdeen, a big number these days. Sioux Falls settled the dust a bit with .04″.

These numbers are changing. Notice how the moisture deficits are moving to northwest. We expect dry weather in the 7 day forecast and additional declines on these numbers.

Futurecast shows some of those sprinkles in western MN and NW IA today. Windy weather will be very common this week, with another surge late tomorrow into Wednesday.

Take a look at the wind today at you’ll find gusts of 20-40 mph very common.

Get ready for colder air at the end of the week. We could see areas of frost by Friday as below normal temperatures settle into the northern plains to begin October. Warm weather lovers will have to wait for the 70s to return for a few days.

Keep your jacket handy today. Highs will stay in the 50s East River, with 60s to the west.

Cool weather continues tonight as winds decrease. Forecast lows will drop into the lower and middle 40s.

Warmer weather will headline tomorrow. 70s will feel warmer, but only for a day.

Fall weather will return in full force at the end of the week. Expect highs in the 50s for Thursday through Saturday.