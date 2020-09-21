Storm Center Update- Monday AM, September 21st

Good Morning! It was a windy and warm Sunday across KELOLAND with a mixture of 70s and 80s across the region.

We are still dealing with smokey skies, but those conditions may improve tomorrow as northwest winds may offer clearer skies here.

We expect little change in the 30 day moisture trend map. Sioux Falls is still running about 15-20% of normal moisture.

It comes as no surprise that we have little chance of rain this week. Futurecast shows some sprinkles in the southeast today and a few more sprinkles on Wednesday.

The 10 day moisture trend map still shows some tropical moisture well to our south, but that has little chance of affecting KELOLAND.

The map below shows the temperature trend above normal much of the 10 day forecast.

Highs today will be mainly in the 80s with less wind compared to yesterday.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the 50s across the east and upper 40s in the west.

Tomorrow still looks very warm for this time of the year in the 80s once again.

The 7 day forecast keeps us mainly dry until a chance of scattered rain on Saturday as a cold front approaches KELOLAND.