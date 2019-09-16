Storm Center Update- Monday AM, September 16th

Good Morning! A very warm and humid forecast is ahead for KELOLAND with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s in many areas.

The jet stream features a big ridge over the central plains. That’s good news right now, but things will change later in the week.

Our FutureScan forecast shows limited rain chances at first, with a few cells possible late tonight across eastern KELOLAND. Thunderstorms are more likely tomorrow night into Wednesday morning with a stronger cold front.

Severe weather chances are in the marginal risk range right now.

The pattern will get more active the last half of the week as a trough in the jet stream pulls out of the Pacific northwest.

The pattern will produce additional rain. While this won’t fall all at once, it appear portions of southeastern KELOLAND are positioned to pick up over 2″ of rain this week. We’ll keep you advised as details develop in the forecast.