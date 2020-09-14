Storm Center Update- Monday AM, September 14th

A hot and dry day is ahead for much of KELOLAND. A red flag warning is in the effect for the areas shaded in pink on this map, including Rapid City. Fire danger will be in the extreme category.

Hazy skies are part of the forecast. Take a look at the smoke coming our direction. Air quality will decrease on Tuesday here in KELOLAND, but the cold front Wednesday should help clear the air.

Our futurecast forecast shows the front moving our direction on Wednesday. We do see a rain chance returning on Thursday into Friday along with cooler weather.

We still have a big need for moisture in the southeast. The 30 day moisture trends are running 10-20 percent of normal.

Hot weather returns today with many areas in the 90s west of Sioux Falls.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

More warm weather is ahead tomorrow with a breeze from the south in most areas. NW winds will increase in Rapid City.

The 7 day forecast features cooler weather Thursday and Friday with areas of showers. We do expect a rebound on temperatures this weekend with highs in the 70s.