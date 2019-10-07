Storm Center Update- Monday AM, October 7th

Good Morning! We have a nice start to the week, but an abrupt change to winter is coming as an early season snow appears likely for parts of North Dakota and South Dakota. The internals on the European model are still very bullish on snow here and the areas shaded in purple could see several inches.

Our Futurecast outlook shows the snow coming into the west late Wednesday. We have some time to nail down the specifics of the outlook, but wind and snow will NOT be welcome to news to farmers. There are several reasons for this, but the soybean crop will be particularly vulnerable to heavy wet snow.

In the short term, temperatures today will be nice in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The wind will increase this evening and tonight and temperatures will be a little warmer.

Tomorrow will be mild with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The wind will be strong in the east, but at least it will be mild.

The weather map on Wednesday begins to change. Snow breaks out to our northwest and Rapid City will fall to 44 for a high.

Thursday looks rough with rain, snow, wind, and just plain cold weather. That 59 in Sioux Falls is early as temperatures will fall through the day.

Temperatures will be much cooler at the end of the week with snow chances in Sioux Falls on Friday.