Storm Center Update- Monday AM, October 5th

Good Morning! Another dry and warm day is ahead for KELOLAND. There’s no question these numbers will continue to drop as dry weather is forecast for several days.

The pockets of drought across KELOLAND are starting to fuse together.

While the 7 day forecast is dry, we may see a few areas of rain in the plains next week as a trough develops in the Pacific northwest. We still have plenty of time to watch the pattern.

You can see that trough in blue and purple moving into KELOLAND early next week. Until then, temperatures will be much above normal.

Prepare for a few windy days. NW winds will increase today west of Sioux Falls.

A cold front drops into the plains on Wednesday. It may trim our highs a few degrees, but it should run through dry.

Widespread 70s and 80s are ahead today with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will slide into the 40s overnight with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow looks warmer with many areas in the 80s with a stronger breeze in the afternoon 20-30 mph.

The 7 day forecast looks mild all week. Enjoy the nice autumn weather!