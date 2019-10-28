Storm Center Update- Monday AM, October 28th

Good Morning! We are forecasting another chilly day in the forecast. Snow will also return to western KELOLAND tonight as a winter weather advisory goes into effect for the central and northern Black Hills for 2-5″ of accumulation. Most areas won’t see much snow, but more cold air.

You can see the storm track this week is stronger to our south and that’s where the heaviest rain and snow will go. We could see some light rain or snow by Friday, but much of the week should be fairly dry.

Highs will stay in the 30s for most areas today.

The wind will feel cold tonight with lows in the teens west and 20s west.

We expect mid 20s in Rapid City tomorrow. That’s much below normal for this time of year. Keep in mind snow will fall in the Black Hills as well along with the stronger north wind.

The snow forecast isn’t too heavy here, but the cold air will push the main storm track to the west and south.

Warmer weather now means 40s for highs. Keep in mind, normal highs are in the lower 50s this time of year.