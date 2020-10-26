Storm Center Update- Monday AM, October 26th

Good Morning! The snow is done and the cold is here. Snow totals added up over 1 foot in parts of the Black Hills, with 16″ at Johnson Siding. Sioux Falls picked up just over 4″. Roads are still slippery and snow covered in many areas, along with patches of black ice.

It’s remarkable to see how much snow covers the northern plains right now. We’ll be watching this melt away in the 7 day forecast.

Futurecast looks dry today as clouds thin across the southeast. We expect clear skies tonight and that will be key to these record lows we are forecasting. No rain or snow is in the 7 day forecast.

Warmer weather is the big theme of the 7 day forecast. We should see highs bounce back to the 50s and 60s by the weekend.

There’s more good news if you like mild weather. We see much above normal weather to start the month of November across the plains.

Bundle up today! The forecast will features highs about 30 degrees below normal, mainly in the lower 20s.

Tonight looks cold with lows in the single digits. Many of these numbers are records.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer with highs in the 30s across much of KELOLAND.

We have no mention of rain or snow in the 7 day forecast. Highs should return to the 50s by Friday and stay at or above normal for several days.