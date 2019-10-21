Storm Center Update-Monday AM, October 21st

Good Morning! Rain and snow continues to fall this morning in KELOLAND. Most of the snow has ended in the Black Hills where amounts over 1 foot fell in the northern hills.

Our latest Futurecast outlook shows rain today in much eastern KELOLAND. The heaviest amounts are expected in southwestern MN the next 24 hours.

Strong winds will be a big headline the next day or so. You can see wind gusts this evening at 50-60 mph in much of southwestern MN.

We also have a lot of rain coming in those same areas, perhaps over 2″ in a few spots. Sioux Falls will likely see over .50″ of rain.

Here’s a closer look at the model comparisons for Marshall, MN. All of those numbers are high.

Sioux Falls numbers are lower, but it still looks plenty wet.

Highs today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s in most locations.

Windy weather tonight will make it feel colder than these numbers in the 30s.

Tomorrow will still be windy in the east, but we’ll work some sunshine into the forecast with highs in the upper 40s in the northeast and 50s in most other areas.

The 7 day forecast looks cooler Wednesday into Thursday with areas of rain and snow. We expect warmer weather to return by the start of the weekend.