Storm Center Update- Monday AM, October 19th

Snow continues to develop this morning in patches across KELOLAND. We are getting accumulations around Aberdeen and Eureka and expect more snow mixed with rain today. The Sioux Falls areas will be prone to a rain/snow combo today.

It’s still snowing at Terry Peak. We will adding more snow this week as a series of storm systems move across the northern plains.

Futurecast shows pockets of rain and snow today and chilly temperatures. We expect the precipitation to increase after midnight as the next disturbance moves into the plains. Snow looks likely north of Sioux Falls and a few inches of snow could fall in Watertown. Winds will increase for Pierre and Rapid City by the afternoon with warmer highs in the mid 50s.

Here’s the snow forecast for tomorrow. Again, watch the Watertown area as amounts could approach advisory levels.

The rain/snow combo should help lower the fire danger as we generate measurable moisture. Anything over 2-tenths of an inch is a big deal these days with all the dry weather we’ve experienced this fall.

Get ready for another system on Thursday. We expect a big temperature contrast in the central and northern plains and that will help fuel another round of rain and snow. We could get quite mild in NW IA with 60s and 70s not out of the question. We also expect another coating of snow starting in NW SD Thursday afternoon.

Then, the weekend is looking VERY chilly. We could see highs stuck in the 20s and 30s with more snow.

Stay warm today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Radar trends will increase overnight as lows fall to near freezing. Don’t be surprised if we have some slick travel in the morning.

Tomorrow will feature good chances of rain and snow in the morning. The afternoon looks drier west with increasing wind and highs in the 50s for both Rapid City and Pierre.

Look for that next round of rain and snow on Thursday into Friday morning. Highs will struggle this weekend into the 30s with the chance of more snow by Sunday.