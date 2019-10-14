Storm Center Update- Monday AM, October 14th

Good Morning! After the snow and cold this weekend, the forecast is looking better this week. We do have a warmer day today, but we caution that a cooler day is likely tomorrow along with wind from the northwest. Take a look at the forecast on Futurecast and you will see a hint of light rain or snow in the northeast tomorrow morning.

Today will be better with highs in the 60s across the far south and 40s in the far north.

Tonight will not be as cool, but the wind will increase after midnight.

Tomorrow will be mainly in the 40s with more clouds across the east.

We’ll keep some of the clouds on Wednesday in the east, but Rapid City will get a good bounce on temperatures into the lower 60s.

Thursday looks mild. Take a look at the 75 in Rapid City!

We’ll hold onto the dry and mild weather into Saturday, but rain chances will increase early next week.