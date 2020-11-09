Storm Center Update- Monday AM, November 9th

Good Morning! From 70s yesterday to snow today, we have quite the change in weather occurring in KELOLAND. Our LIVECAM from Redfield shows the snow coating the roads.

Yesterday’s highs were sure nice. Don’t expect these numbers again for awhile.

We’ve seen a healthy swath of precipitation. As of the 6am hour, snow was falling in central KELOLAND, with showers and thunderstorms across the southeast.

Here are some of the early morning precipitation totals as of 7am. Sioux Falls is over .50″.

Futurecast shows bands of rain, sleet, and snow moving across the region today. We do expect another batch of snow tomorrow morning across the southeast. Don’t be surprised if we get enough to coat the ground in Sioux Falls.

Our snow forecast features a quick batch today from Winner to Redfield. The 2nd batch will include the Sioux Falls area tomorrow.

While the forecast is much cooler the next couple of days, we don’t expect and sustained cold. In fact, the 8-14 day forecast goes back above normal.

Look for much colder highs today in the 30s for many areas.

Tonight will be chilly for the west and north, but the southeast looks wet at times as rain changes to snow.

Tomorrow will be chilly with those hits of snow in the southeast.

We do see more moderation in the 7 day forecast with highs near 50 by the weekend.