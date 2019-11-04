Storm Center Update- Monday AM, November 4th

Light rain has moved to the east this morning and we have some welcome areas of clearing in eastern KELOLAND. Rain totals added up to around .20″ in both Sioux Falls and Worthington.

We have more rain and snow on the way. You can see the next disturbance coming tomorrow. These systems are fast-movers, so rain and snow totals should stay light. Some additional snow could fall in western KELOLAND late tomorrow.

Highs today will jump into the upper 30s and lower 40s along with some stronger northwest winds.

Lows will be chilly tonight into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Plan on some snow developing tomorrow in the northeast. Amounts should not be too heavy, under 1″ in most areas.

Speaking of snow, snow totals don’t look too heavy the next 10 days. You can thank the cold weather for that.

Temperatures by Thursday will struggle to hit 30 in Sioux Falls. The weekend will be a little warmer as highs return to the 40s.