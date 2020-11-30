Storm Center Update- Monday AM, November 30th

It’s a chilly morning in KELOLAND, certainly cold enough to make some snow at Great Bear. That may be the only snow we see for a few days.

You’ll have to keep waiting for any real chances of snow in the forecast. The storm tracks will be moving around KELOLAND the next several days.

Our Futurecast forecast looks quiet with high pressure over us today. A wind shift line will move across KELOLAND tonight with more wind from the northwest.

Prepare for some stronger winds tomorrow West River. Wind gusts could go over 40 mph in Rapid City.

It looks like this mild pattern will continue into the extended forecast, with the center of above normal temperatures centered right over KELOLAND.

The forecast looks above normal for many areas today with mostly sunny skies. Highs will jump into the 50s in Rapid City.

Tonight will be cool with lows in the upper teens east and lower 20s west.

Tomorrow will be windy for the west with highs in the 40s for many areas. Sioux Falls will see less wind with partly cloudy skies.

Highs should hold at or above normal in the 7 day forecast. We could get close to 50 by Sunday.