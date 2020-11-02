Storm Center Update- Monday AM, November 2nd

We have a very nice start to the morning across KELOLAND. We expect mostly sunny skies and fairly light winds through the region.

Take a look at the big picture and you can quickly see why we will be above normal. Much of the nation will be enjoying nice weather this week. We do see a big change early next week, so this pattern will not last forever.

You can see how a trough develops across the west by the weekend and eventually pulls into the plains with areas of rain and snow.

Here’s another friendly reminder that the mild air won’t last long. The new 8-14 day forecast looks much colder.

Enjoy highs in the 60s and 70s today with light winds.

Tonight looks fair for this time of the year under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow looks warmer with many areas in the 70s.

We have a dry 7 day forecast, but a storm system will start changing our weather by early next week. Enjoy the 70s while they last!