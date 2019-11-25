Storm Center Update- Monday AM, November 25th

Good Morning! We a busy week of weather to track during one of the busiest travel times of the year. First, a winter storm warning has been posted in the areas shaded in red on this map for tomorrow. This does not include Sioux Falls, yet. Winter storm watches in the yellow including most areas east of I-29 and south of Watertown. Winter weather advisories are in effect for areas near Winner and west where snow totals will be lighter.

A closer look at Futurecast shows a nice day today, but snow will increase by tomorrow morning in the southwest. We expect the snow to increase across the region tomorrow night into early Wednesday.

Our official snow forecast shows 3-6″ in Sioux Falls, but heavier totals to the south and east.

There will be wind as well. We think gusts of 30-40 mph will be common with this storm, so blowing snow will be a problem.

If that wasn’t enough, a more powerful storm will head our direction late in the week. You can see the first system moving through on the animation below, but more snow should expand back into KELOLAND on Thanksgiving. We don’t see heavy snow on Thankgiving, but a messy mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain will increase Friday and Saturday across the plains. You’ll notice the best chance of snow with this storm is to the north and west of Sioux Falls. Strong winds also look concerning, so travelers should pay close attention to the forecast.

Today will be the best day of the week.

Tonight will feature the snow in the southeast with lows mainly in the 20s.

Temperatures will just be cold enough to support snow tomorrow.

Sioux Falls could go from snow late Thursday to some ice or plain rain Friday and Saturday. It will certainly be a forecast to watch.