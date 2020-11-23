Storm Center Update- Monday AM, November 23rd

Temperatures remained a little above normal for this time of the year yesterday. The lack of snow cover is a big factor as 40s for highs are much easier to reach as long as snow stays off the ground.

Stronger winds from the southeast will make it feel colder this afternoon as clouds increase across much of KELOLAND. Rapid City and the west will be warmer today and will have less wind.

Futurecast tonight shows thick clouds with areas of drizzle east. In fact, there could be some freezing drizzle across parts of the northeast, so watch for slick travel in the morning north of Sioux Falls.

Rain will remain likely for much of southeast on Tuesday and the amounts will be heavier the farther south you live.

You can see more of that rain late in the day, especially in NW IA.

Rain totals should remain well under .25″ in Sioux Falls, but heavier totals over .50″ are likely to the south. No major snow is expected.

Temperatures should be above normal into Thanksgiving. Much of the country looks void of any cold air.

That trend should continue into the weekend.

Most of the moisture will fall to our south the next 24 to 48 hours to our south. Then, a quiet stretch of weather is expected.

Highs today will stay in the 40s east and 50s west.

Those overnight lows will be the key difference between those who get drizzle vs. freezing drizzle.

Tomorrow will be chilly with the drizzle and rain showers in the south and east. West River areas will become mostly sunny.

This is the only system of significance in the 7 day forecast. It appears warmer numbers are around the corner with 50 possible by Saturday.